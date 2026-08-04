Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entegris updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded Entegris to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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