Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 2637737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.99.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $811.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $218,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,560.53. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,651,135.42. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,645 shares of company stock valued at $37,970,163. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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