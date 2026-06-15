Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.50 and last traded at $165.3390, with a volume of 332307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.33.

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Entegris Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,560,000 after acquiring an additional 412,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,885,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,152,176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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