Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Up 10.2% - Here's Why

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.93 and last traded at $141.9840. Approximately 1,485,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,934,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

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Entegris Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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