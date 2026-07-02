Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Down 8.9% - Here's What Happened

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.55 and last traded at $150.5040. Approximately 654,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,050,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 12.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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