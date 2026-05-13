Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.21.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 710,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,039. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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