Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

EFSC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 54,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,264. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 582,933 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 146.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 576,655 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 30.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,417 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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