Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $189.1450 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.9%

EFSC stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Enterprise Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $75,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the bank's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,113.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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