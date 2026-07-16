Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.7990, with a volume of 22010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $188.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $75,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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