Enterprise Financial Services Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Enterprise Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSC reported first-quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share of $1.30, down from a “seasonally strong” $1.45 in the linked quarter and roughly flat with $1.31 a year earlier, as management pointed to stable net interest income, improved credit trends and continued capital returns to shareholders.

President and CEO Jim Lally said the quarter’s results were “solid and on plan,” producing a return on assets of 1.16% and a pre-provision ROAA of 1.65%. Net interest income was $166 million and net interest margin expanded two basis points to 4.28%, which Lally attributed to better seasonal deposit performance and the company’s “relationship-oriented business model” that supports loan and deposit pricing.

Get EFSC alerts: Sign Up

Balance sheet trends: modest loan dip, seasonal deposits, and margin stability

Lally said loans declined slightly in the quarter due to three main factors: several “significant closings” that slipped into the second quarter; a $100 million paydown in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) loan portfolio; and the sale of $25 million of SBA loans that generated a $1.4 million gain.

Chief Banking Officer Doug Bauche provided additional detail, noting that client onboarding drove $97 million of first-quarter loan growth in core C&I and owner-occupied real estate, plus $21 million of growth in life insurance premium finance. Those gains were “largely offset” by the $101 million LIHTC reduction, as well as a $33 million decline in sponsor finance from payoffs exceeding new originations. Bauche said the weighted-average fixed coupon on LIHTC loans paid off in the quarter was 3.29%, creating an opportunity to redeploy capital at higher yields.

On deposits, management described typical first-quarter seasonality tied to Enterprise’s commercial mix. Bauche said core geographic deposits declined $272 million, mainly from distributions, bonuses, and tax payments, but this was “material[ly]” offset by $187 million of growth in national deposit verticals—about 20% annualized in the quarter. Excluding brokered funds, total client deposits were up 10% year-over-year, according to Bauche.

Lally also highlighted a lower overall cost of deposits, which fell to 1.52%, down 12 basis points from the linked quarter and 31 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. He said deposit composition remained stable, with DDA at 33% of total deposits.

Net interest income and rate sensitivity

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Keene Turner said first-quarter net income was $49 million, and adjusted EPS was $1.31 versus $1.36 in the fourth quarter. Pre-provision earnings were $70 million, down $4 million sequentially, primarily due to lower tax credit income and the impact of two fewer days in the quarter.

Turner said net interest income declined $2 million from the fourth quarter, “largely attributable to fewer days.” He attributed a $7 million decline in interest income to an $8 million decrease in loan interest stemming from variable-rate resets amid Federal Reserve easing, along with a $17 million decline in average loan balances. Those headwinds were partly offset by higher investment portfolio earnings, as average securities balances rose $159 million and securities yield improved 11 basis points.

Turner said interest expense fell $5 million, driven by lower funding costs, including a $5.5 million drop in deposit interest expense as average interest-bearing deposit balances declined and rates moved lower. Net interest margin increased to 4.28% as declining funding costs more than offset a nine-basis-point reduction in earning asset yield.

In the Q&A, Turner said the company expects net interest margin to remain in the “low to mid 4.2%” range, calling that “today’s run rate,” and indicated he expects it to hold stable through year-end given the curve shape and opportunities to reprice deposits as rates shift. Turner added that while the company remained “slightly asset sensitive” in parallel rate simulations—with each 25-basis-point cut reducing quarterly net interest income by $1 million to $2 million—when incorporating deposit-related non-interest expense, Enterprise is “effectively neutral to modestly liability sensitive” due to success growing related deposits.

Credit: charge-offs fall, reserves edge higher, and OREO progress

Management emphasized progress in asset quality during the quarter. Turner said net charge-offs totaled $4.4 million versus $20.7 million in the linked quarter, and the company reduced non-performing assets through repayment activity, including full repayment of two loans and $21 million of principal repayments on non-accrual loans. The company also foreclosed on the last property related to its largest non-performing relationship.

That relationship includes seven Southern California loans that moved into other real estate owned (OREO), first discussed on the company’s first-quarter 2025 earnings call. Lally said four of the properties are under contract representing $46 million of OREO balances, with “great progress” on the remaining three. In response to analyst questions, management said three of the four are expected to transact in the second quarter, with the fourth later in 2026, and that the contracts “support how we’ve identified them in our financial statements.” Management did not quantify potential gains and said it was “a little early,” but expressed confidence in how the assets were recognized.

Turner said the provision for credit losses was $7.2 million, down from $9.2 million in the prior quarter. He said the quarter’s provision was mainly due to net charge-offs and a qualitative adjustment recognizing potential credit impacts from the conflict in Iran. Turner said the company had not seen a direct impact on credit quality from the conflict, but cited the effects that oil prices and market uncertainty can have on economic variables used in loss forecasting. The allowance for credit losses rose to 1.21% of total loans (1.32% when adjusted for government-guaranteed loans), compared with 1.19% at the end of 2025.

Expenses, capital returns, and 2026 priorities

Turner said non-interest income was $19.1 million, down $6.3 million from the fourth quarter due primarily to lower OREO gains and seasonally strong tax credit income in the prior period. Mitigating items included higher private equity fund distributions and the SBA loan sale gain.

Non-interest expense was $115 million, roughly comparable to the linked quarter, reflecting a full quarter of operating expenses from a branch acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter. Turner said expenses were influenced by seasonal compensation and benefits, partially offset by lower deposit costs and a recovery tied to a credit card loss event incurred in the fourth quarter. The core efficiency ratio was 60.2% versus 58.3% in the linked quarter.

Enterprise ended the quarter with total stockholders’ equity of $2 billion and a tangible common equity ratio of 9%, which Lally described as “stable and strong.” Tangible book value per share was $41.38, essentially flat with the linked quarter, as earnings offset fair value changes in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, according to Turner.

The company returned capital through repurchases and a higher dividend:

Share repurchases: 483,000 shares repurchased for approximately $27 million at an average price of $56.13.

483,000 shares repurchased for approximately $27 million at an average price of $56.13. Dividend: increased by $0.01 to $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2026, marking nine consecutive quarterly increases, according to Turner.

Looking ahead, Lally reiterated priorities that include continued asset quality improvement—highlighted by the anticipated sale of the Southern California OREO properties—and a continued focus on efficiency gains through automation and technology expansion. He said he remained “bullish” on mid-single-digit balance sheet growth for 2026, while cautioning that ongoing uncertainty tied to the conflict in Iran could weigh on borrower sentiment and make loan growth more uneven. Bauche similarly said he remained “cautiously optimistic” about loan growth objectives, while noting geopolitical risks and market complexity could affect timing.

On capital deployment, Lally told analysts the company will “continue evaluating the merits of further repurchases” and other levers such as dividends, while emphasizing growth as a priority. He added that M&A “remains a low priority,” and later reiterated management’s focus on executing the company’s organic plan.

About Enterprise Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enterprise Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enterprise Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Enterprise Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here