Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $12.7176 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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