Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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