Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0493) per share and revenue of $2.2340 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.92 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,895.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. On average, analysts expect Entrada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.26. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 25,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $398,708.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 216,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,329,118.63. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,044,354.04. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company's stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 362,786 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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