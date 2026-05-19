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Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 259,848 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Entravision Communications logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold large blocks of Entravision Communications stock, including 259,848 shares in one transaction for about $2.09 million. The article also lists several additional sales in the days around that trade.
  • Entravision recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.10 consensus and revenue of $196.97 million versus the expected $121.49 million. Despite the beat, the company posted negative net margin and return on equity.
  • The stock has rallied sharply from its 52-week low, trading around $8.08 with a 52-week range of $1.81 to $9.40. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable June 30.
  • Five stocks we like better than Entravision Communications.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,375,926 shares in the company, valued at $67,426,204.30. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $2,169,671.40.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $3,743,978.17.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,060,953.28.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $5,967,316.81.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $1,335,149.06.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,230.17.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $3,357,684.49.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $4,719,721.56.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 3,163,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,761. The company has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Entravision Communications Corporation has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,040 shares of the company's stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,637 shares of the company's stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,566 shares of the company's stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

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