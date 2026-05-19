Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 259,848 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,375,926 shares in the company, valued at $67,426,204.30. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $2,169,671.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $3,743,978.17.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,060,953.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $5,967,316.81.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $1,335,149.06.

On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,230.17.

On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $3,357,684.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $4,719,721.56.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 3,163,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,761. The company has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Entravision Communications Corporation has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,040 shares of the company's stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,637 shares of the company's stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 998,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,566 shares of the company's stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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