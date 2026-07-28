EOG Resources (EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to announce earnings of $5.00 per share and revenue of $8.0039 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.32. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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