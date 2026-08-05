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E.On (EONGY) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
E.On logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • E.On is expected to report earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts forecast quarterly earnings of $0.3544 per share on revenue of $40.44 billion.
  • In its previous quarter, E.On reported $0.60 in EPS, beating consensus estimates of $0.49, while revenue came in at $25.55 billion versus the $35.38 billion estimate.
  • The stock recently traded at $21.93, near its moving averages, while analyst sentiment remains cautious: two analysts rate it a Buy and six rate it a Hold, producing a consensus rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3544 per share and revenue of $40.4386 billion for the quarter.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. E.On had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 billion. On average, analysts expect E.On to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E.On Trading Up 0.2%

EONGY stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E.On from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON's business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

See Also

Earnings History for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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