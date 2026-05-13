Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.40, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Eos Energy Enterprises' conference call:

Eos reported $57 million in Q1 revenue , more than 5x the year-ago quarter, and said revenue over the last two quarters exceeded all of 2025 combined.

Eos reported , more than 5x the year-ago quarter, and said revenue over the last two quarters exceeded all of 2025 combined. Operational metrics improved materially, with cube output up 17% sequentially , direct labor per cube down, and gross loss improving by $10 million quarter over quarter.

Operational metrics improved materially, with cube output up , direct labor per cube down, and gross loss improving by quarter over quarter. The company announced a 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement with Frontier Power USA and described the new platform as a way to speed project financing, deployment, and customer order conversion.

The company announced a with Frontier Power USA and described the new platform as a way to speed project financing, deployment, and customer order conversion. Management said the commercial pipeline now exceeds 100 GWh , with 55% of opportunities at 8-hour-plus duration , reinforcing demand for long-duration storage.

Management said the commercial pipeline now exceeds , with 55% of opportunities at , reinforcing demand for long-duration storage. Thornhill remains on track for initial production by the end of Q2 and full production in Q4, while Eos reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook of $300 million to $400 million.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 2.9%

EOSE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 116,210,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.56. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, Director David Urban acquired 16,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $384,821.36. The trade was a 35.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 235,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,734.84. This represents a 6.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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