Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eos Energy Enterprises traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.0970. 2,902,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,091,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOSE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.44.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Michelle Buczkowski sold 11,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $67,323.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,750.54. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 14,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $88,038.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 298,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,569 shares of company stock valued at $839,328. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,012 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $117,317,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,841 shares of the company's stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 443,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205,507 shares of the company's stock worth $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 998,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 1,050,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 6.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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