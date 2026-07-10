EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.65% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.50.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.EPAM Systems's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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