EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.10% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQPT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EQPT from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of EQPT to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EQPT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.88.

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EQPT Price Performance

Shares of EQPT opened at $21.37 on Monday. EQPT has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.74.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

About EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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