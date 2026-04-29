EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Shares Down 7.6% - Should You Sell?

Shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.2630. Approximately 428,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,558,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EQPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on EQPT in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded EQPT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQPT

EQPT Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQPT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EQPT Company Profile

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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