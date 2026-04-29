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EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Shares Down 7.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
EQPT logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday to about $21.26, trading as low as $21.32 on volume of ~428,269 shares—about 73% below the average daily volume of 1.56 million.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: six Buys, four Holds and one Sell, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.
  • EQPT recently beat expectations (Q: $0.24 EPS vs $0.19 est.; revenue $1.57B vs $1.54B) but the stock remains below its 50‑day moving average of $24.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.2630. Approximately 428,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,558,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on EQPT in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded EQPT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQPT

EQPT Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQPT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EQPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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