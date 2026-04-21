EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Trading 6.9% Higher - Here's Why

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.7650. Approximately 718,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,478,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded EQPT to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded EQPT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQPT has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.88.

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EQPT Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQPT will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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