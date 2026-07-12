Equifax Expands in Mexico With $750 Million Círculo de Crédito Deal

Equifax NYSE: EFX said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which Chief Executive Officer Mark Begor described as the fastest-growing credit bureau in Mexico, for an enterprise value of $750 million.

During an investor update call, Begor said the acquisition would expand Equifax into Mexico, “the second largest economy in Latin America,” and give Círculo de Crédito customers access to Equifax’s cloud-native technology, decisioning and analytics capabilities, EFX.AI technology, and identity protection and fraud prevention offerings.

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The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Begor said Equifax has been focused on entering Mexico for years, including efforts during prior leadership, and that Círculo became the most attractive entry point after TransUnion acquired majority ownership in another Mexican bureau.

Financial Terms and Expected Impact

Equifax said Círculo generated $134 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, up 31%, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 46%. For full-year 2026, Círculo is expected to continue delivering high double-digit revenue growth with mid-40% adjusted EBITDA margins, according to Begor.

The $750 million enterprise value represents an 11.7 times adjusted EBITDA multiple at closing based on Círculo’s expected 2026 adjusted EBITDA, Begor said. Including expected run-rate synergies, the multiple is expected to be about 9.4 times at closing.

Begor said the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Equifax adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership and to deliver mid-double-digit returns, which he said would be “well above” Equifax’s cost of capital.

Equifax also said it expects to maintain balance sheet leverage below 3 times while completing the acquisition. Begor said the company expects free cash flow to exceed $1 billion in 2026 and has more than $1.5 billion in financial capacity. He said Equifax can complete the acquisition while continuing share repurchases, though at a slower pace than in the first half of 2026.

Mexico Market and Círculo’s Position

Begor characterized Mexico as one of the fastest-growing credit markets globally, with consumer credit growth driven by expanded access to credit, financial inclusion and digitization. He said more than 25% of Mexico’s population lacks access to formal financial products and nearly 44% does not have a bank account.

Círculo is the only credit bureau in Mexico licensed to operate both consumer and commercial credit bureau services, according to Begor. He said the company has more than 1,700 customers across banks, retail, fintech, small business lending, microfinance and telecommunications, along with 2 billion trade lines covering 80 million validated identities.

Begor said Círculo’s growth has been supported by its position in alternative data, including gig economy transactions and utility payment history. He said more than 40% of Círculo’s 2025 revenue came from fintech customers, with that segment growing more than 50%.

Integration Plans and Synergies

Equifax said it expects to generate synergies by deepening Círculo’s retail and fintech data position, expanding penetration with large financial institutions, and moving Círculo’s infrastructure onto Equifax’s cloud-native architecture.

Begor said Equifax plans to bring its global platforms and products into Mexico, including its Ignite analytics platform, InterConnect platform, scores, AI capabilities, fraud tools and identity products. He also said Equifax expects some Círculo products and fintech-related capabilities to be deployed in other markets.

The company pointed to its acquisition of Boa Vista in Brazil as a model for the Círculo integration. Begor said Boa Vista has outperformed Equifax’s expectations and gave the company confidence in its acquisition integration playbook.

Questions From Analysts

In response to questions about Círculo’s recent growth, Begor said the company has benefited from the rapid expansion of fintechs, retailers and telecommunications providers in Mexico. He said many consumers without bank accounts may first build credit through retail financing, such as appliance or furniture purchases.

Asked about competition, Begor said TransUnion is currently in the Mexican market through its ownership of the previously bank-owned consumer credit bureau. He said Equifax believes Círculo is well positioned because of its data from retailers, fintechs and telecommunications providers.

Begor also addressed Mexico’s data-sharing structure. He said credit bureaus are required by law to share certain trade lines when a credit report is pulled, but positive data is unique to each bureau. He said Círculo’s positive data, more frequent reporting from some contributors and broad contributor base are important advantages.

On regulatory timing, Begor said Equifax believes its approval process could be faster than TransUnion’s recent acquisition process because Equifax has had an application with Mexican regulators for several years to form a credit bureau and has been engaged with them during that period.

Equifax said the Círculo transaction is part of its broader bolt-on acquisition strategy. Including Círculo, Begor said the company will have invested nearly $5 billion in 17 strategic bolt-on acquisitions since 2020, focused on differentiated data, workforce solutions, international markets, and identity and fraud capabilities.

About Equifax NYSE: EFX

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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