Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

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Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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