Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Down 4.6% - Here's What Happened

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.81 and last traded at $158.3950. Approximately 264,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,754,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.06.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Explore Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 34.6% in the third quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $197,018,000 after purchasing an additional 163,866 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,071 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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