Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 200.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQ. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Equillium to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.67.

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Equillium Stock Up 8.4%

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equillium news, COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 120,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $300,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares in the company, valued at $156,465. This trade represents a 65.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 487,468 shares of company stock valued at $990,467 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $9,057,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equillium by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,076,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Equillium by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 562,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 137,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in Equillium by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 347,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc NASDAQ: EQ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium's pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody's established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

Further Reading

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