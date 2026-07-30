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Equinix, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.16 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Equinix logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record on August 19. The dividend provides an annualized yield of approximately 2.0%, and Equinix has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.
  • The company’s current payout ratio is elevated at 130.5%, meaning earnings do not presently cover the dividend. However, analysts expect a significantly lower future payout ratio of 48.9% based on projected earnings.
  • Equinix reported quarterly EPS of $10.79, exceeding the $4.30 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year to $2.44 billion, slightly below expectations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equinix.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $42.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,008.02 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,055.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $993.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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