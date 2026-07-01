Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,130.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.38.

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Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,042.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,078.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix has a twelve month low of $720.62 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Equinix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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