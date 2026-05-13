Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.96. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $14.1490, with a volume of 3,438,610 shares traded.

Get Equinox Gold alerts: Sign Up

Equinox Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinox Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinox Gold and Orla Mining agreed to combine in a mostly stock deal, creating an $18.5 billion gold producer with expected annual output of about 1.1 million ounces and a longer-term path to more than 1.9 million ounces. Article Title

Equinox Gold and Orla Mining agreed to combine in a mostly stock deal, creating an $18.5 billion gold producer with expected annual output of about 1.1 million ounces and a longer-term path to more than 1.9 million ounces. Positive Sentiment: The deal could make Equinox Gold one of Canada’s largest gold producers, improving scale, diversification, and growth prospects. Article Title

The deal could make Equinox Gold one of Canada’s largest gold producers, improving scale, diversification, and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is highlighting the transaction as a major gold-sector consolidation backed by industry figures, adding credibility to the strategic rationale for the deal. Article Title

Market commentary is highlighting the transaction as a major gold-sector consolidation backed by industry figures, adding credibility to the strategic rationale for the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Equinox had already reported a strong start to 2026 production and remained on track to meet annual guidance, which supports the investment case but is not the main driver of today’s move. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $861.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.94 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.The business's revenue was up 224.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,605 shares of the company's stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 390,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,225 shares of the company's stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 490,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 780,141 shares of the company's stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinox Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinox Gold wasn't on the list.

While Equinox Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here