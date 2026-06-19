Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sezzle Q1 Earnings

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Sezzle's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEZL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 6.96. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,523,608.00. Following the sale, the director owned 442,595 shares in the company, valued at $59,073,154.65. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $1,258,570.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,200,422.10. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,495. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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