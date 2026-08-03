Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for uniQure Q3 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure's current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure's Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.40). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,350.73% and a negative return on equity of 111.96%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

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QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of uniQure from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

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uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $952,063.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 519,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,448,291.32. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,881,068.70. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised uniQure’s price target to $75 , signaling additional potential upside and supporting investor sentiment. uniQure Price Target Raised to $75.00

An analyst raised uniQure’s price target to , signaling additional potential upside and supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and an $80 price target . Its projections still anticipate a shift from losses to profitability over the longer term, including estimated positive EPS of $1.95 in fiscal 2029 and $5.07 in fiscal 2030.

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and an . Its projections still anticipate a shift from losses to profitability over the longer term, including estimated positive EPS of $1.95 in fiscal 2029 and $5.07 in fiscal 2030. Neutral Sentiment: The target-price increase provides a constructive valuation signal, although it remains below HC Wainwright’s $80 objective, leaving analysts’ views somewhat mixed.

The target-price increase provides a constructive valuation signal, although it remains below HC Wainwright’s $80 objective, leaving analysts’ views somewhat mixed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced EPS estimates across multiple periods, including fiscal 2026 to a loss of $3.98 per share from $3.38, fiscal 2027 to a loss of $3.87 from $3.46, and fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.07 from $0.64. The firm also lowered its fiscal 2029 and 2030 profit forecasts, indicating expectations for weaker near- and long-term earnings.

HC Wainwright reduced EPS estimates across multiple periods, including fiscal 2026 to a loss of $3.98 per share from $3.38, fiscal 2027 to a loss of $3.87 from $3.46, and fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.07 from $0.64. The firm also lowered its fiscal 2029 and 2030 profit forecasts, indicating expectations for weaker near- and long-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded QURE to a “Sell” rating, adding a bearish counterpoint to the more optimistic HC Wainwright view. uniQure Downgraded to Sell Rating

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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