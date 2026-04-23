Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BWMX FY2026 Earnings

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get BWMX alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Down 0.4%

BWMX opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $682.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 87.14%. The business had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C wasn't on the list.

While Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here