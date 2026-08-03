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Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CDRO Q3 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Codere Online Luxembourg logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Noble Financial expects Codere Online Luxembourg to report $0.06 in Q3 2026 EPS and $0.13 in Q4, compared with a full-year consensus estimate of $0.33 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price, while Wall Street Zen downgraded it from “strong buy” to “buy.”
  • CDRO shares opened at $9.18, within a 52-week range of $5.18 to $10.26. An insider recently sold 14,276 shares, while institutional ownership stands at 10.30% after several hedge funds increased or initiated positions.
  • Interested in Codere Online Luxembourg? Here are five stocks we like better.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg's current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDRO. Wall Street Zen lowered Codere Online Luxembourg from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Insider Activity at Codere Online Luxembourg

In other news, Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $143,331.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 104,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,274.44. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $176,303 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 312,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company's stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

See Also

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