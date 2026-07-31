Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EMBJ FY2028 Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.64. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.83.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of EMBJ opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $58,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,288,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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