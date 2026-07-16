Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q3 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ovintiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.16.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,059,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,418,000 after buying an additional 1,669,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,890,315 shares of the company's stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 203,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,880,705 shares of the company's stock worth $467,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,692,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,691 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,462,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ovintiv's payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Ovintiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ovintiv across several quarters and fiscal years, suggesting slightly stronger expected profitability ahead. Ovintiv (OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ovintiv across several quarters and fiscal years, suggesting slightly stronger expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher forecasts, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating the revisions were not strong enough to turn bullish on the stock.

Despite the higher forecasts, Zacks Research maintained a rating, indicating the revisions were not strong enough to turn bullish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv is expected to report earnings soon, which could become the next major catalyst for the shares.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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