Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UFCS Q2 Earnings

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Collins expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Fire Group's current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JonesTrading lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $369.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.15 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,441 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,482 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,540 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,663 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 90,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,072,237.82. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company's stock.

United Fire Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. United Fire Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc NASDAQ: UFCS is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers' compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

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