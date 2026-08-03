Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AUR FY2026 Earnings

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation's current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 18,000.00%.The business's revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

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AUR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 398,600 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 20.2% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 298,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 79.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 964.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,019 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 4,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director David M. Wehner acquired 82,500 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 246,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,974.76. This represents a 50.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $42,943,183.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,275. This trade represents a 98.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock valued at $54,295,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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