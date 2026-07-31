Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Travelzoo Q3 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo's current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Travelzoo's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.83.

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Travelzoo Stock Down 4.4%

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.35). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Travelzoo

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelzoo this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still project a return to profitability in 2027, with Litchfield Hills Research forecasting positive quarterly earnings and full-year 2027 EPS of $0.33. However, that outlook is substantially below the firm’s prior $0.56 estimate.

Analysts still project a return to profitability in 2027, with Litchfield Hills Research forecasting positive quarterly earnings and full-year 2027 EPS of $0.33. However, that outlook is substantially below the firm’s prior $0.56 estimate. Negative Sentiment: Travelzoo’s second-quarter loss widened and revenue came in below expectations, signaling weaker near-term operating performance. The earnings-call coverage highlighted the results as a key reason for the sharp selloff in the shares. Travelzoo 2026 second-quarter earnings call transcript

Travelzoo’s second-quarter loss widened and revenue came in below expectations, signaling weaker near-term operating performance. The earnings-call coverage highlighted the results as a key reason for the sharp selloff in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.07 loss from a $0.07 profit and cut its FY2026 estimate to a $0.07 loss from $0.49 of earnings. The firm also reduced Q4 2026 EPS to a $0.04 loss from $0.05 of earnings and FY2027 EPS to $0.33 from $0.56.

Litchfield Hills Research lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.07 loss from a $0.07 profit and cut its FY2026 estimate to a $0.07 loss from $0.49 of earnings. The firm also reduced Q4 2026 EPS to a $0.04 loss from $0.05 of earnings and FY2027 EPS to $0.33 from $0.56. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial made even steeper reductions, moving its FY2026 EPS forecast to a $0.26 loss from $0.60 of earnings, while projecting losses of $0.17 per share in Q3 and $0.13 in Q4 2026. These forecasts are well below the current full-year consensus estimate of $0.69 EPS.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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