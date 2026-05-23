Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.1125.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $78.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Equity Residential's payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Equity Residential

Here are the key news stories impacting Equity Residential this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equity Residential’s merger with AvalonBay could improve scale, operating efficiency, and bargaining power across a portfolio of more than 180,000 rental apartments, supporting the investment case for the combined company. What the AvalonBay, Equity Residential megamerger means for the apartment industry and rents

Equity Residential’s merger with AvalonBay could improve scale, operating efficiency, and bargaining power across a portfolio of more than 180,000 rental apartments, supporting the investment case for the combined company. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Equity Residential, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling improved longer-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Equity Residential, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling improved longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Some 2026 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates were trimmed slightly, suggesting near-term earnings expectations are not uniformly improving, even as longer-dated forecasts rise.

Some 2026 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates were trimmed slightly, suggesting near-term earnings expectations are not uniformly improving, even as longer-dated forecasts rise. Negative Sentiment: The merger has also drawn shareholder-rights investigations, which could add legal noise and uncertainty around whether EQR investors are receiving a fair price in the deal.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

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