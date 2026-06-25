Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.1111.

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A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Erasca from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Erasca from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Erasca from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Erasca

More Erasca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest headlines.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, and others, issued reminders about a pending securities class action and the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Erasca shares between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, and others, issued reminders about a pending securities class action and the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought Erasca shares between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits stem from allegations that investors were harmed after Erasca’s share price sharply fell amid concerns tied to a patient death, intellectual property questions, and a large market-cap loss, but the latest articles mainly repeat legal-notice language rather than provide new operational updates. Article Title

The lawsuits stem from allegations that investors were harmed after Erasca’s share price sharply fell amid concerns tied to a patient death, intellectual property questions, and a large market-cap loss, but the latest articles mainly repeat legal-notice language rather than provide new operational updates. Negative Sentiment: The accumulation of class action notices can weigh on sentiment because it raises overhang risk, potential legal costs, and uncertainty about future disclosures and liability for Erasca. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Erasca

In other Erasca news, insider Ebun Garner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $411,246.40. This represents a 76.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,469,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,385 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company's stock.

Erasca Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

Further Reading

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