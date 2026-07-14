Erez Shachar Sells 24,328 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $126,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,472,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,685,369.46. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $427,756.63.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

Get Riskified alerts: Sign Up

Riskified Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 385,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,251. The company has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Riskified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Riskified wasn't on the list.

While Riskified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here