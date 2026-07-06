Erez Shachar Sells 435,900 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,759.52. This represents a 16.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $474,734.00.

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Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 1,148,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,650. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Riskified by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 166,099 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 57.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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