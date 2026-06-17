Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5125.

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Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZGN shares. TD Cowen raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

ZGN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $577.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ermenegildo Zegna will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ermenegildo Zegna Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 99.0%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ermenegildo Zegna

In other Ermenegildo Zegna news, CFO Gian Franco Santhia sold 5,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $75,676.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,157.76. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gianluca Ambrogio Tagliabue sold 19,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $250,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,486.40. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,378 shares of company stock valued at $411,679. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 114.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 27,242,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,440,000 after buying an additional 14,542,295 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,177,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 1,785,266 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,123,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 15.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 185,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 504,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men's tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.

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