Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$45.57.

Get Ero Copper alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.2%

TSE:ERO traded up C$1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.43. 151,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,555. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$38.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.96. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.66 and a 12-month high of C$53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$8,360,000. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company's stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ero Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ero Copper wasn't on the list.

While Ero Copper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here