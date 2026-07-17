Erste Group Bank Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MRVL

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.08. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.79. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after buying an additional 2,913,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating on Marvell, and some analysts still see substantial upside from current levels, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term AI infrastructure story.

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating on Marvell, and some analysts still see substantial upside from current levels, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Marvell’s expanding role in AI infrastructure, including custom AI chips, networking, and connectivity programs, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Marvell’s expanding role in AI infrastructure, including custom AI chips, networking, and connectivity programs, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell remains one of the most watched AI infrastructure stocks, reflecting continued investor interest even amid the pullback. Article Title

Marvell remains one of the most watched AI infrastructure stocks, reflecting continued investor interest even amid the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell from Buy to Hold , citing valuation concerns after the stock’s strong rally, which likely accelerated selling pressure. Article Title

Erste Group downgraded Marvell from to , citing valuation concerns after the stock’s strong rally, which likely accelerated selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to AI spending slowdown fears and broader chip profit-taking is weighing on MRVL alongside other semiconductor names. Article Title

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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