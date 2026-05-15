Erste Group Bank Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Intel

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Intel in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intel's FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.66 billion, a PE ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Intel by 84.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here