Erste Group Bank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter.

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NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NVO opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

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Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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