Erste Group Bank Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $19.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.97. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $17.01 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $559.61.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VRTX opened at $483.33 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $533.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $468.80 and its 200-day moving average is $460.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 34,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $287,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,102.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $799,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,709,519. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock worth $8,707,966. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex entered a collaboration with AbCellera Biologics to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, giving the company an opportunity to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. AbCellera, Vertex partner on next-gen T-cell engagers

Vertex entered a collaboration with AbCellera Biologics to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, giving the company an opportunity to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, while Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01. Vertex receives Moderate Buy consensus

Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, while Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01. Positive Sentiment: Some valuation analysis argues the shares could offer upside based on discounted cash-flow assumptions, supported by Vertex’s established cash generation and long-term performance. Vertex stock looks like a bargain

Some valuation analysis argues the shares could offer upside based on discounted cash-flow assumptions, supported by Vertex’s established cash generation and long-term performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting the second-quarter 2026 report. Pre-earnings coverage is focused on revenue, EPS and operating metrics rather than announcing a material change to expectations. Vertex Q2 earnings preview

Investors are awaiting the second-quarter 2026 report. Pre-earnings coverage is focused on revenue, EPS and operating metrics rather than announcing a material change to expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains mixed: market-based multiples appear closer to fair value, and the company remains heavily dependent on cystic fibrosis medicines. The new T-cell engager programs are early-stage and may take years to generate revenue, limiting their immediate earnings impact. Vertex expands its pipeline

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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