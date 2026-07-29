Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.08. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for AbbVie's FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.10.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $266.92. The company has a market capitalization of $465.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company's stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

More AbbVie News

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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