Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Erste Group Bank to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $4.4842 billion for the quarter.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Erste Group Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Erste Group Bank Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBKDY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBKDY

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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